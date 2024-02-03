Hull City vs Millwall LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium
Follow live coverage as Hull City face Millwall in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Hull City vs Millwall
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
Hull City vs Millwall
Ozan Tufan (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hull City vs Millwall
Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Hull City).
Hull City vs Millwall
Alfie Jones (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hull City vs Millwall
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jacob Greaves.
Hull City vs Millwall
Attempt blocked. Fábio Carvalho (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaden Philogene.
Hull City vs Millwall
Offside, Hull City. Jaden Philogene is caught offside.
Hull City vs Millwall
Goal! Hull City 1, Millwall 0. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Hull City vs Millwall
Anass Zaroury (Hull City) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Hull City vs Millwall
Offside, Hull City. Ozan Tufan is caught offside.
