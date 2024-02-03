Jump to content

Liveupdated1706973607

Hull City vs Millwall LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 03 February 2024 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Millwall in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706973579

Hull City vs Millwall

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.

3 February 2024 15:19
1706973556

Hull City vs Millwall

Ozan Tufan (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

3 February 2024 15:19
1706973508

Hull City vs Millwall

Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Hull City).

3 February 2024 15:18
1706973438

Hull City vs Millwall

Alfie Jones (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3 February 2024 15:17
1706973314

Hull City vs Millwall

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jacob Greaves.

3 February 2024 15:15
1706973188

Hull City vs Millwall

Attempt blocked. Fábio Carvalho (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaden Philogene.

3 February 2024 15:13
1706973049

Hull City vs Millwall

Offside, Hull City. Jaden Philogene is caught offside.

3 February 2024 15:10
1706972963

Hull City vs Millwall

Goal! Hull City 1, Millwall 0. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

3 February 2024 15:09
1706972957

Hull City vs Millwall

Anass Zaroury (Hull City) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from outside the box.

3 February 2024 15:09
1706972748

Hull City vs Millwall

Offside, Hull City. Ozan Tufan is caught offside.

3 February 2024 15:05

