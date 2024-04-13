Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium
Follow live coverage as Hull City face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers
Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers
Jaden Philogene (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt saved. Fábio Carvalho (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jaden Philogene.
Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers
Matty Jacob (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers
Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers
Goal! Hull City 2, Queens Park Rangers 0. Fábio Carvalho (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ozan Tufan with a through ball.
Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers
Jean Seri (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers
Foul by Jaden Philogene (Hull City).
Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers
Foul by Regan Slater (Hull City).
Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt missed. Tyler Morton (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jaden Philogene with a cross.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies