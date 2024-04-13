Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1713019145

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 13 April 2024 14:00
Comments
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
A general view of the KCOM Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1713019049

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers

Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13 April 2024 15:37
1713019046

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers

Jaden Philogene (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 April 2024 15:37
1713018942

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt saved. Fábio Carvalho (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jaden Philogene.

13 April 2024 15:35
1713018901

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers

Matty Jacob (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

13 April 2024 15:35
1713018899

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers

Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 April 2024 15:34
1713018512

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers

Goal! Hull City 2, Queens Park Rangers 0. Fábio Carvalho (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ozan Tufan with a through ball.

13 April 2024 15:28
1713018384

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers

Jean Seri (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 April 2024 15:26
1713018346

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Jaden Philogene (Hull City).

13 April 2024 15:25
1713018266

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Regan Slater (Hull City).

13 April 2024 15:24
1713018202

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Tyler Morton (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jaden Philogene with a cross.

13 April 2024 15:23

