Hull City vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium
Follow live coverage as Hull City face Rotherham United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Hull City vs Rotherham United
Foul by Alfie Jones (Hull City).
Attempt blocked. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Michaël Seri.
Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Scott Twine (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Jean Michaël Seri (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Rotherham United. Viktor Johansson tries a through ball, but Georgie Kelly is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jean Michaël Seri (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jaden Philogene.
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Hull City. Tyler Morton tries a through ball, but Liam Delap is caught offside.
Goal! Hull City 3, Rotherham United 0. Scott Twine (Hull City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
