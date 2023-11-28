Jump to content

Liveupdated1701203043

Hull City vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 28 November 2023 18:45
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1701202988

Hull City vs Rotherham United

Foul by Alfie Jones (Hull City).

28 November 2023 20:23
1701202955

Hull City vs Rotherham United

Attempt blocked. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Michaël Seri.

28 November 2023 20:22
1701202848

Hull City vs Rotherham United

Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

28 November 2023 20:20
1701202555

Hull City vs Rotherham United

Attempt saved. Scott Twine (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

28 November 2023 20:15
1701202485

Hull City vs Rotherham United

Jean Michaël Seri (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28 November 2023 20:14
1701202438

Hull City vs Rotherham United

Offside, Rotherham United. Viktor Johansson tries a through ball, but Georgie Kelly is caught offside.

28 November 2023 20:13
1701202376

Hull City vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Jean Michaël Seri (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jaden Philogene.

28 November 2023 20:12
1701202317

Hull City vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

28 November 2023 20:11
1701202242

Hull City vs Rotherham United

Offside, Hull City. Tyler Morton tries a through ball, but Liam Delap is caught offside.

28 November 2023 20:10
1701202093

Hull City vs Rotherham United

Goal! Hull City 3, Rotherham United 0. Scott Twine (Hull City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

28 November 2023 20:08

