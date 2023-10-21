Jump to content

Liveupdated1697904064

Hull City vs Southampton LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 14:00
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Southampton in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697904000

Hull City vs Southampton

Match ends, Hull City 1, Southampton 2.

21 October 2023 17:00
1697903984

Hull City vs Southampton

Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Southampton 2.

21 October 2023 16:59
1697903950

Hull City vs Southampton

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 October 2023 16:59
1697903867

Hull City vs Southampton

Goal! Hull City 1, Southampton 2. Ryan Fraser (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Flynn Downes with a cross.

21 October 2023 16:57
1697903841

Hull City vs Southampton

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

21 October 2023 16:57
1697903837

Hull City vs Southampton

Shea Charles (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 October 2023 16:57
1697903798

Hull City vs Southampton

Attempt missed. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Greaves.

21 October 2023 16:56
1697903757

Hull City vs Southampton

Ryan Fraser (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

21 October 2023 16:55
1697903754

Hull City vs Southampton

Foul by Ryan Fraser (Southampton).

21 October 2023 16:55
1697903636

Hull City vs Southampton

Attempt blocked. Ryan Manning (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Edozie.

21 October 2023 16:53

