Hull City vs Southampton LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium
Follow live coverage as Hull City face Southampton in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Hull City 1, Southampton 2.
Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Southampton 2.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Hull City 1, Southampton 2. Ryan Fraser (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Flynn Downes with a cross.
Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Shea Charles (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Greaves.
Ryan Fraser (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Fraser (Southampton).
Attempt blocked. Ryan Manning (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Edozie.
