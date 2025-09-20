Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Hull City vs Southampton LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 20 September 2025 17:07 BST
Comments
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
A general view of the KCOM Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Southampton in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Hull City vs Southampton

Match ends, Hull City 3, Southampton 1.

20 September 2025 16:56

Hull City vs Southampton

Second Half ends, Hull City 3, Southampton 1.

20 September 2025 16:56

Hull City vs Southampton

Goal! Hull City 3, Southampton 1. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a headed pass.

20 September 2025 16:55

Hull City vs Southampton

Léo Scienza (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 September 2025 16:54

Hull City vs Southampton

Ross Stewart (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20 September 2025 16:53

Hull City vs Southampton

Foul by Ross Stewart (Southampton).

20 September 2025 16:53

Hull City vs Southampton

Attempt missed. Enis Destan (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ivor Pandur.

20 September 2025 16:52

Hull City vs Southampton

Ivor Pandur (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.

20 September 2025 16:51

Hull City vs Southampton

Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shea Charles.

20 September 2025 16:51

Hull City vs Southampton

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

20 September 2025 16:50

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in