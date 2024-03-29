Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1711725363

Hull City vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 29 March 2024 14:00
Comments
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Stoke City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1711725358

Hull City vs Stoke City

Fábio Carvalho (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29 March 2024 15:15
1711725356

Hull City vs Stoke City

Ryan Mmaee (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 March 2024 15:15
1711725247

Hull City vs Stoke City

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

29 March 2024 15:14
1711725243

Hull City vs Stoke City

Attempt blocked. Sead Haksabanovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

29 March 2024 15:14
1711725192

Hull City vs Stoke City

Attempt missed. Anass Zaroury (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

29 March 2024 15:13
1711725099

Hull City vs Stoke City

Foul by Josh Laurent (Stoke City).

29 March 2024 15:11
1711725021

Hull City vs Stoke City

Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.

29 March 2024 15:10
1711724929

Hull City vs Stoke City

Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross following a corner.

29 March 2024 15:08
1711724890

Hull City vs Stoke City

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Anass Zaroury.

29 March 2024 15:08
1711724750

Hull City vs Stoke City

Anass Zaroury (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 March 2024 15:05

