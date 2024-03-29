Hull City vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium
Follow live coverage as Hull City face Stoke City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Hull City vs Stoke City
Fábio Carvalho (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hull City vs Stoke City
Ryan Mmaee (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hull City vs Stoke City
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.
Hull City vs Stoke City
Attempt blocked. Sead Haksabanovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hull City vs Stoke City
Attempt missed. Anass Zaroury (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Hull City vs Stoke City
Foul by Josh Laurent (Stoke City).
Hull City vs Stoke City
Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.
Hull City vs Stoke City
Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross following a corner.
Hull City vs Stoke City
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Anass Zaroury.
Hull City vs Stoke City
Anass Zaroury (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
