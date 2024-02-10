Hull City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium
Follow live coverage as Hull City face Swansea City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Hull City vs Swansea City
Offside, Hull City. Ozan Tufan is caught offside.
Hull City vs Swansea City
Foul by Jaden Philogene (Hull City).
Hull City vs Swansea City
Attempt blocked. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Hull City vs Swansea City
Przemyslaw Placheta (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hull City vs Swansea City
Goal! Hull City 0, Swansea City 1. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Tymon with a cross following a corner.
Hull City vs Swansea City
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Alfie Jones.
Hull City vs Swansea City
Offside, Swansea City. Przemyslaw Placheta is caught offside.
Hull City vs Swansea City
Offside, Swansea City. Matt Grimes is caught offside.
Hull City vs Swansea City
First Half begins.
Hull City vs Swansea City
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
