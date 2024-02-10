Jump to content

Liveupdated1707578706

Hull City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 10 February 2024 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Swansea City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1707578600

Hull City vs Swansea City

Offside, Hull City. Ozan Tufan is caught offside.

10 February 2024 15:23
1707578508

Hull City vs Swansea City

Foul by Jaden Philogene (Hull City).

10 February 2024 15:21
1707578425

Hull City vs Swansea City

Attempt blocked. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

10 February 2024 15:20
1707578166

Hull City vs Swansea City

Przemyslaw Placheta (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 February 2024 15:16
1707578034

Hull City vs Swansea City

Goal! Hull City 0, Swansea City 1. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Tymon with a cross following a corner.

10 February 2024 15:13
1707578003

Hull City vs Swansea City

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Alfie Jones.

10 February 2024 15:13
1707577671

Hull City vs Swansea City

Offside, Swansea City. Przemyslaw Placheta is caught offside.

10 February 2024 15:07
1707577669

Hull City vs Swansea City

Offside, Swansea City. Matt Grimes is caught offside.

10 February 2024 15:07
1707577422

Hull City vs Swansea City

First Half begins.

10 February 2024 15:03
1707574535

Hull City vs Swansea City

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

10 February 2024 14:15

