Giving Hungary ‘underdog status’ at Euro 2020 barely does their situation justice, as they have been grouped with reigning European champions Portugal, reigning world champions France and Germany, one of the most successful international sides in history.

Even so, Hungary will be keen to make some kind of impact at just their second international tournament since 1986, coming into these finals in good form with an 11-match unbeaten run.

Their key figures include Bundesliga-based duo Peter Gulacsi, the RB Leipzig goalkeeper, and his club and country team-mate Willi Orban, at centre-back.

READ MORE:

Hungary Euro 2020 squad guide, fixtures, ones to watch and more

Euro 2020 the stage for a new generation of multinational footballers

Euro 2020 kits: Every home and away shirt ranked and rated

For Portugal, the expectation will be on a positive start as they begin the real defence of their crown, while they will also look to improve on five years ago by winning one of their group stage fixtures - rather than progressing with three draws.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Tuesday, 15 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on ITV1 and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The big pre-tournament loss for Hungary saw Dominik Szoboszlai ruled out of Euro 2020, while wing-back Szilveszter Hangya also missed out through injury. Hopes are likely to rest on the shoulders of striker and captain Adam Szalai, along with fellow Bundesliga forward Roland Sallai.

Portugal must choose between Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Goncalo Guedes for the left-sided forward role, though as an outside chance they could opt for Andre Silva through the middle and Cristiano Ronaldo to revert to his old role from wide. Joao Cancelo was removed from the squad after testing positive for Covid.

Predicted line-ups

Hungary: Gulacsi, Fiola, Orban, At. Szalai; Lovrencsics, Nego, Nagy, Kleinheisler, Holender, Sallai, Ad. Szalai.

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, William, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota.

Odds

Hungary: 38/5

Draw: 17/5

Portugal: 1/2

Prediction

It seems likely to be a one-way battle at times and Hungary will have to be near-perfect to keep out the array of attacking options the reigning champions can call upon. Hungary 0-2 Portugal.