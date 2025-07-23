Ian Wright demands one England change for Women’s Euro 2025 final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ian Wright insists England's improbable habit of producing stunning comebacks at major tournaments cannot continue and that a change is needed before Sunday's Women's Euro 2025 final.

The Lionesses were seconds away from elimination against Italy before Michelle Agyemang struck an equaliser in the 96th minute of regular time.

Chloe Kelly's extra-time rebound in the 119th minute, following her saved penalty, completed the turnaround, but Wright is adamant Sarina Wiegman must inspire a faster start from her group against the winner of Wednesday's Germany v Spain semi-final.

"You can't continue to rely on that," Wright said. "Six semi-finals, three finals on the spin. At some stage, the luck will run out. We need to start better and get a foothold in the game.

"The thing is, if it's Germany, very physical and direct, it won't suit us. Spain, they play a more technical game, it might suit us more. I'm not sure about Plan A and Plan B, we're in a final.

"But we need to start games better. We take too long to start games, we need to get into that, how we can get into our stride quicker."

Former Lioness Karen Carney agreed with Wright, admitting she is concerned by fatigue across the pitch.

"Sarina doesn't make many changes, but we saw tiredness today. Freshness is important," said Carney. "She has to look at her squad, rip it up, we need freshness to start the game.

"Plan A isn't working, Plan B is magnificent, we have to make changes."

open image in gallery England celebrated reaching the Euro 2025 final in style after crucial goals from Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly ( REUTERS )

Wiegman admitted "relief" was her reaction to another gripping Lionesses contest.

"We had some serious challenges in this game," said the England boss. "We had the ball more, but we didn't create. Second half we did better, but they defended well. They had a lot of blocks, really aggressive, winning lots of duels. Even more happy to be in the final.

"I think, of course, we did better in the second half, we always have the opportunity to have fresh players again, more opportunities, more players up front, it was a war, to get hold of the ball, they just did very well.

"Yes, she (Kelly) thrives in these moments, excited when she comes in. It's the third time she (Agyemang) scores a goal, that ball on the crossbar, a very good action, what a talent.

"We've seen so many different things now, we never give up, we can win by any means, we were a bit lucky against Sweden. We're going for that goal, but we take risks, this team keeps going and never gives up."