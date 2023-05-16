Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter are 90 minutes away from the Champions League final after securing a 2-0 advantage against AC Milan.

Early goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan leave Inter strongly placed to set up a meeting with either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Milan were short of threat in the first leg, but should be boosted for this encounter by the return of Rafael Leao.

The forward has been passed fit to play after recovering from injury and may be required to play a key role if his side are to overturn the deficit.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Inter vs AC Milan?

The second leg of the semi final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 16 May at their shared San Siro ground in Milan.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Inter were able to rest a number of their first choice side in the win over Sassuolo, with Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Alessandro Bastoni in line to return to Simone Inzaghi’s starting lineup. The manager is expected to name a lineup identical to the one that secured a 2-0 first leg lead.

Stefano Pioli should be boosted by the availability of Rafael Leao after the forward missed last week’s game due to a thigh injury. Junior Messias and Rade Krunic could also be fit to contend for selection.

Predicted line-ups

Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martínez.

Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Krunić; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

Odds

Inter win 19/17

Draw 5/2

Milan win 41/14

Prediction

A draw is enough to ensure Inter’s progression through to the final. Inter 1-1 Milan (3-1 agg.)