Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal will look to put their stuttering domestic form behind them as they continue their Champions League campaign with a trip to Italy to face Inter Milan.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a significant set-back in their title chase with a defeat at Newcastle on Saturday, with a couple of key injuries unsettling the London club’s squad.

They have made a solid start in this competition, though, with two wins and a draw from their first three games leaving them well placed.

Inter, meanwhile, have the same record and like their visitors are yet to concede a Champions League goal this season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Inter vs Arsenal?

The Champions League clash between Inter and Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 6 November at the San Siro in Milan.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Alessandro Bastoni exited Inter’s league win against Venezia prematurely to spark injury fears, but it appears the defender was only dealing with cramp rather than anything more serious. He may therefore take up his place in Simone Inzaghi‘s back three.

Martin Odegaard is moving closer to a return for Arsenal after missing much of the last two months with an ankle injury and has made the trip to Italy. Declan Rice has not travelled, however, as a precaution ahead of Sunday’s clash against Chelsea. Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes were able to feature against Newcastle after overcoming their issues, but defensive trio Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Taremi, Martinez.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Merino, Trossard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Odds

Inter win 28/17

Draw 23/10

Arsenal win 23/12

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.