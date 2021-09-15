Inter Milan host Real Madrid in a thrilling group stage tie in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Despite the departure of Antonio Conte this summer, along with Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, Inter have started the new season in good form, taking seven points from their opening three matches. They have hardly struggled in front of goal either, having scored nine goals already with Lukaku’s replacement, Edin Dzeko, quickly getting off the mark.

Real Madrid are also in a period of transition, with Carlo Ancelotti replacing Zinedine Zidane at the helm, and currently sit top of La Liga with ten points from four matches. Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick last time out in a 5-2 thrashing of Celta Vigo, while new signing Eduardo Camavinga marked his debut with a goal.

Inter and Madrid were drawn in the same group last season, too, with the Spanish side coming out on top in both games.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Wednesday 15 September at the San Siro in Milan.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport Extra 2 in the UK.

What is the team news?

Alessandro Bastoni and Christian Eriksen are unavailable while Stefano Sensi is a doubt for Inter after limping off against Sampdoria.

Real Madrid are juggling several injury problems, with Toni Kroos, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, David Alaba and Luka Jovic all doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Inter: Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Dimarco, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Martinez, Dzeko

Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Marcelo, Valverde, Modric, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Hazard, Benzema

What are the odds?

Inter: 7/5

Draw: 5/2

Real Madrid: 9/5