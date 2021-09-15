Inter Milan welcome Real Madrid to the San Siro on Wednesday night for what promises to be a thrilling Group D tie.

The Italian champions are still adjusting to a jolting summer in which they lost head coach Antonio Conte, as well as star striker Romelu Lukaku. However, they have started the season in good form, taking seven points from their opening three matches, and have hardly suffered in front of goal, already scoring nine times in Serie A.

Real Madrid are also in a period of significant transition, with Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure starting positively. His side are currently top of La Liga with 10 points from four games, while Karim Benzema remains in excellent form, scoring a hat-trick in a 5-2 thrashing of Celta Vigo on the weekend. Madrid’s bid for Kylian Mbappe might have failed this summer, but new signing Eduardo Camavinga marked his debut with a goal.

The European heavyweights were also drawn together in last year’s group stage, with Madrid triumphing both at home and away.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Wednesday 15 September at the San Siro in Milan.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport Extra 2 in the UK.

What is the team news?

Alessandro Bastoni and Christian Eriksen are unavailable while Stefano Sensi is a doubt for Inter after limping off against Sampdoria.

Real Madrid are juggling several injury problems, with Toni Kroos, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, David Alaba and Luka Jovic all doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Inter: Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Dimarco, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Martinez, Dzeko

Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Marcelo, Valverde, Modric, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Hazard, Benzema

What are the odds?

Inter: 7/5

Draw: 5/2

Real Madrid: 9/5