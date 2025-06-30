The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Inter Milan vs Fluminense LIVE: Team news and line-ups before Club World Cup last-16 tie tonight
The two continental giants meet in North Carolina for a place in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup
Inter Milan face Brazilian side Fluminense tonight for a place in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.
Italian giants Inter, who were runners-up in the Champions League final just under a month ago, are hoping for an extended run in the competition as they look to dispel the memories of a disappointing end to last season.
The Nerazzurri come into the match having beaten River Plate last time out, while Fluminense finished behind Dortmund in Group F after a draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Brazilian side, who won the Copa Libertadores in 2023, sit in sixth in their domestic league, and with Flamengo and Botafogo having exited the competition, they are one of just two remaining South American sides along with Palmeiras.
And they will have their work cut out against a strong Inter Milan side tonight, with the winner of this tie facing either side Manchester City or Al-Hilal in the quarter-finals.
Who could Inter & Fluminense face next?
There’s some intrigue for Inter if they win this match, as they could set up a rematch of the 2023 Cha,pions League final if they were go beat Fluminense tonight.
The winners of tonight’s tie will face the winner of the game between Manchester City and Al Hilal, which kicks off at 3am BST tomorrow (1 July).
Club World Cup may 'destroy' Man City says Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola concedes he does not know if Manchester City’s next Premier League challenge will be “destroyed” by their Club World Cup campaign or not.
England manager Thomas Tuchel recently said the involvement of City and Chelsea in this summer’s tournament in the United States would hand the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal a “huge advantage” in the title race.
Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also described the event as “the worst idea ever implemented in football” because of concerns over player welfare.
Club World Cup may ‘destroy’ Man City says Pep Guardiola
How Fluminense reached the knockouts
Brazilian giants Fluminense won the 2023 Copa Libertadores to qualify for this tournament, and they started with a 0-0 draw to Borussia Dortmund in their opener.
A 4-2 win over Korean south Ulsan set them up well to qualify, and they secured their spot in the last 16 with a 0-0 draw with South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.
How Inter reached the knockouts
Inter Milan managed to make the knockout rounds despite losing manager Simone Inzaghi after the UCL final loss, with former defender Cristian Chivu having taken over now.
The competition started with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Monterrey for the Nerazzurri, though a 2-1 win over Japanese side Urawa Reds set them up to qualify and they sealed first place in the group with a 2-0 win over River Plate last time out.
If they win this one, they could set up a match against Manchester City, in a rematch of the 2023 Champions League final.
Team news
Inter XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram.
Team news
Fluminense XI: Fabio; Xavier, Ignacio, Thiago Silva, Freytes, Rene, Bernal, Martinelli, Nonato, Jhon Arias, German Cano.
Subs: Eudes, Soteldo, Eve, Ganso, Keno, Fuentes, Canobbio, Lezcano, Guga, Manoel, Santos, Hercules, Lima, Baya, Serna.
The biggest Club World Cup question is still unanswered – does anyone care?
There is the £1bn broadcasting deal, the £97m prize for the winners, the guarantee of a minimum of over £30m in revenue for the Premier League participants. There is the possibility of the kind of windfall that could bring domestic dominance for a club from outside Europe. There is the potential reward of cracking America, as everyone looks to build their brand.
In a sense, though, the Club World Cup depends upon a different kind of investment. Whatever the big financial figures, it needs buy-in: not from Fifa’s partners but from the part of the footballing family who are rarely consulted, the fans.
The Club World Cup is in a battle for hearts and minds and eyeballs. It is a matter if – and it is too early to draw definitive conclusions – people buy into it; if they invest their time, their hopes and their emotions.
The biggest Club World Cup question is still unanswered – does anyone care?
CLub World Cup round of 16 results & fixtures
Saturday 28 June
Match 49: Palmeiras 1-0 Botafogo (a.e.t.)
Match 50: Benfica 1-4 Chelsea (a.e.t)
Sunday 29 June
Match 51: PSG 4-0 Inter Miami
Match 52: Flamengo 2-4 Bayern Munich
Monday 30 June
Match 53: Inter Milan vs. Fluminense (Charlotte)
Match 54: Manchester City vs. Al-Hilal (Orlando)
Tuesday 1 July
Match 55: Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey (Atlanta)
Match 56: Real Madrid vs Juventus (Miami)
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
When is Inter Milan vs Fluminense?
Inter vs Fluminense is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday, 30 June at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
