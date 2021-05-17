Euro 2020 has been rescheduled to this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, with new times and dates now confirmed.

England will meet Croatia, Czech Republic and their oldest rivals Scotland, following Steve Clarke’s side’s incredible penalty shoot-out win over Serbia.

Wales will meet Switzerland and Turkey in Baku before heading to Rome to take on Group A favourites Italy.

The undoubted ‘group of death’ features the 2014 World Cup winners, Germany, the reigning world champions, France, and the reigning European champions, Portugal, with Hungary given the fourth place.

The tournament will be the first European Championships to be played across the entire breadth of the continent, using 11 different venues from Budapest to Baku.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Euro 2020?

The tournament begins on Friday 11 June in Rome and ends with the final in London on Sunday 11 July.

What are the groups?

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland.

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Georgia, North Macedonia.

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland.

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia.

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary.

What are the venues?

Rome (Stadio Olimpico)

Baku (Olympic Stadium)

Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)

St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)

Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)

Bucharest (National Arena)

London (Wembley Stadium)

Glasgow (Hampden Park)

Budapest (Puskás Aréna)

Munich (Fußball Arena München)

Seville (La Cartuja Stadium)

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That remains up in the air, but a number of venues have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Wembley Stadium has pledged to have 25 per cent capacity for games held there, with the potential for that to be increased as restrictions in England are relaxed.

Glasgow too are hoping to have 25 per cent capacity at Hampden Park but Dublin has lost its matches with the city unable to commit to hosting supporters.

Other host venues are even more bullish with St Petersburg planning for 50 per cent capacity at their matches with Budapest hoping for full capacity.

What about tickets?

The initial ticketing process saw the biggest demand ever seen for a major tournament with more than 19 million people applying for the two million tickets available.

Uefa gave fans the opportunity to hand back any tickets at a full refund back in December with another opportunity to do so until 22 April.

For games that remain oversubscribed a later ticket ballot will decide who still gets to attend.

What is the fixture schedule?

Group Stage Date Match Teams Group Venue Friday 11th June Match 1 Turkey vs Italy Group A Rome Saturday 12th June Match 2 Wales vs Switzerland Group A Baku Saturday 12th June Match 3 Denmark vs Finland Group B Copenhagen Saturday 12th June Match 4 Belgium vs Russia Group B St Petersburg Sunday 13th June Match 5 Netherlands vs Ukraine Group C Amsterdam Sunday 13th June Match 6 Austria vs North Macedonia Group C Bucharest Sunday 13th June Match 7 England vs Croatia Group D London Monday 14th June Match 8 Scotland vs Czech Republic Group D Glasgow Monday 14th June Match 9 Poland vs Slovakia Group E St Petersburg Monday 14th June Match 10 Spain vs Sweden Group E Seville Tuesday 15th June Match 11 Hungary vs Portugal Group F Budapest Tuesday 15th June Match 12 France vs Germany Group F Munich Wednesday 16th June Match 13 Turkey vs Wales Group A Baku Wednesday 16th June Match 14 Italy vs Switzerland Group A Rome Wednesday 16th June Match 15 Denmark vs Belgium Group B Copenhagen Thursday 17th June Match 16 Finland vs Russia Group B St Petersburg Thursday 17th June Match 17 Netherlands vs Austria Group C Amsterdam Thursday 17th June Match 18 Ukraine vs North Macedonia Group C Bucharest Friday 18th June Match 19 Croatia vs Czech Republic Group D Glasgow Friday 18th June Match 20 England vs Scotland Group D London Friday 18th June Match 21 Sweden vs Slovakia Group E St Petersburg Saturday 19th June Match 22 Spain vs Poland Group E Seville Saturday 19th June Match 23 Hungary vs France Group F Budapest Saturday 19th June Match 24 Germany vs Hungary Group F Munich Sunday 20th June Match 25 Switzerland vs Turkey Group A Baku Sunday 20th June Match 26 Italy vs Wales Group A Rome Monday 21st June Match 27 Russia vs Denmark Group B Copenhagen Monday 21st June Match 28 Finland vs Belgium Group B St Petersburg Monday 21st June Match 29 North Macedonia vs Netherlands Group C Amsterdam Monday 21st June Match 30 Ukraine vs Austria Group C Bucharest Tuesday 22nd June Match 31 Croatia vs Scotland Group D Glasgow Tuesday 22nd June Match 32 Czech Republic vs England Group D London Wednesday 23rd June Match 33 Sweden vs Poland Group E Seville Wednesday 23rd June Match 34 Slovakia vs Spain Group E St Petersburg Wednesday 23rd June Match 35 Portugal vs France Group F Budapest Wednesday 23rd June Match 36 Germany vs Hungary Group F Munich Round of 16 Saturday 26th June Match 37 Group A winner v Group C runner-up London Saturday 26th June Match 38 Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up Amsterdam Sunday 27th June Match 39 Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place Seville Sunday 27th June Match 40 Group C winner v Group 3D/E/F third place – Budapest Budapest Monday 28th June Match 41 Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place Bucharest Monday 28th June Match 42 Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up Copenhagen Tuesday 29th June Match 43 Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place Glasgow Tuesday 29th June Match 44 Group D winner v Group F runner-up London Quarter-finals Friday 2nd July, 5pm Match 45 Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42 St Petersburg Friday 2nd July, 8pm Match 46 Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37 Munich Saturday 3rd July, 5pm Match 47 Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38 Baku Saturday 3rd July, 8pm Match 48 Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44 Rome Semi-finals Tuesday 6th July, 8pm Match 49 Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46 London Wednesday 7th July, 8pm Match 50 Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47 London Final Sunday 11th July, 8pm Match 51 Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50 London

Who is going to win?

England 9/2

France 11/2

Belgium 6/1

Spain 13/2

Germany 15/2

Portugal 15/2

All odds via Paddy Power