Euro 2020 fixtures: Groups, dates, venues and tournament schedule
The tournament has been rescheduled for this summer and will be the first European Championships to be played across the entire continent
Euro 2020 has been rescheduled to this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, with new times and dates now confirmed.
England will meet Croatia, Czech Republic and their oldest rivals Scotland, following Steve Clarke’s side’s incredible penalty shoot-out win over Serbia.
Wales will meet Switzerland and Turkey in Baku before heading to Rome to take on Group A favourites Italy.
The undoubted ‘group of death’ features the 2014 World Cup winners, Germany, the reigning world champions, France, and the reigning European champions, Portugal, with Hungary given the fourth place.
The tournament will be the first European Championships to be played across the entire breadth of the continent, using 11 different venues from Budapest to Baku.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Euro 2020?
The tournament begins on Friday 11 June in Rome and ends with the final in London on Sunday 11 July.
What are the groups?
Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland.
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.
Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Georgia, North Macedonia.
Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland.
Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia.
Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary.
What are the venues?
- Rome (Stadio Olimpico)
- Baku (Olympic Stadium)
- Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
- St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)
- Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)
- Bucharest (National Arena)
- London (Wembley Stadium)
- Glasgow (Hampden Park)
- Budapest (Puskás Aréna)
- Munich (Fußball Arena München)
- Seville (La Cartuja Stadium)
How many fans are going to be allowed in?
That remains up in the air, but a number of venues have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.
Wembley Stadium has pledged to have 25 per cent capacity for games held there, with the potential for that to be increased as restrictions in England are relaxed.
Glasgow too are hoping to have 25 per cent capacity at Hampden Park but Dublin has lost its matches with the city unable to commit to hosting supporters.
Other host venues are even more bullish with St Petersburg planning for 50 per cent capacity at their matches with Budapest hoping for full capacity.
What about tickets?
The initial ticketing process saw the biggest demand ever seen for a major tournament with more than 19 million people applying for the two million tickets available.
Uefa gave fans the opportunity to hand back any tickets at a full refund back in December with another opportunity to do so until 22 April.
For games that remain oversubscribed a later ticket ballot will decide who still gets to attend.
What is the fixture schedule?
|Group Stage
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Group
|Venue
|Friday 11th June
|Match 1
|Turkey vs Italy
|Group A
|Rome
|Saturday 12th June
|Match 2
|Wales vs Switzerland
|Group A
|Baku
|Saturday 12th June
|Match 3
|Denmark vs Finland
|Group B
|Copenhagen
|Saturday 12th June
|Match 4
|Belgium vs Russia
|Group B
|St Petersburg
|Sunday 13th June
|Match 5
|Netherlands vs Ukraine
|Group C
|Amsterdam
|Sunday 13th June
|Match 6
|Austria vs North Macedonia
|Group C
|Bucharest
|Sunday 13th June
|Match 7
|England vs Croatia
|Group D
|London
|Monday 14th June
|Match 8
|Scotland vs Czech Republic
|Group D
|Glasgow
|Monday 14th June
|Match 9
|Poland vs Slovakia
|Group E
|St Petersburg
|Monday 14th June
|Match 10
|Spain vs Sweden
|Group E
|Seville
|Tuesday 15th June
|Match 11
|Hungary vs Portugal
|Group F
|Budapest
|Tuesday 15th June
|Match 12
|France vs Germany
|Group F
|Munich
|Wednesday 16th June
|Match 13
|Turkey vs Wales
|Group A
|Baku
|Wednesday 16th June
|Match 14
|Italy vs Switzerland
|Group A
|Rome
|Wednesday 16th June
|Match 15
|Denmark vs Belgium
|Group B
|Copenhagen
|Thursday 17th June
|Match 16
|Finland vs Russia
|Group B
|St Petersburg
|Thursday 17th June
|Match 17
|Netherlands vs Austria
|Group C
|Amsterdam
|Thursday 17th June
|Match 18
|Ukraine vs North Macedonia
|Group C
|Bucharest
|Friday 18th June
|Match 19
|Croatia vs Czech Republic
|Group D
|Glasgow
|Friday 18th June
|Match 20
|England vs Scotland
|Group D
|London
|Friday 18th June
|Match 21
|Sweden vs Slovakia
|Group E
|St Petersburg
|Saturday 19th June
|Match 22
|Spain vs Poland
|Group E
|Seville
|Saturday 19th June
|Match 23
|Hungary vs France
|Group F
|Budapest
|Saturday 19th June
|Match 24
|Germany vs Hungary
|Group F
|Munich
|Sunday 20th June
|Match 25
|Switzerland vs Turkey
|Group A
|Baku
|Sunday 20th June
|Match 26
|Italy vs Wales
|Group A
|Rome
|Monday 21st June
|Match 27
|Russia vs Denmark
|Group B
|Copenhagen
|Monday 21st June
|Match 28
|Finland vs Belgium
|Group B
|St Petersburg
|Monday 21st June
|Match 29
|North Macedonia vs Netherlands
|Group C
|Amsterdam
|Monday 21st June
|Match 30
|Ukraine vs Austria
|Group C
|Bucharest
|Tuesday 22nd June
|Match 31
|Croatia vs Scotland
|Group D
|Glasgow
|Tuesday 22nd June
|Match 32
|Czech Republic vs England
|Group D
|London
|Wednesday 23rd June
|Match 33
|Sweden vs Poland
|Group E
|Seville
|Wednesday 23rd June
|Match 34
|Slovakia vs Spain
|Group E
|St Petersburg
|Wednesday 23rd June
|Match 35
|Portugal vs France
|Group F
|Budapest
|Wednesday 23rd June
|Match 36
|Germany vs Hungary
|Group F
|Munich
|Round of 16
|Saturday 26th June
|Match 37
|Group A winner v Group C runner-up
|London
|Saturday 26th June
|Match 38
|Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up
|Amsterdam
|Sunday 27th June
|Match 39
|Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place
|Seville
|Sunday 27th June
|Match 40
|Group C winner v Group 3D/E/F third place – Budapest
|Budapest
|Monday 28th June
|Match 41
|Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place
|Bucharest
|Monday 28th June
|Match 42
|Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up
|Copenhagen
|Tuesday 29th June
|Match 43
|Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place
|Glasgow
|Tuesday 29th June
|Match 44
|Group D winner v Group F runner-up
|London
|Quarter-finals
|Friday 2nd July, 5pm
|Match 45
|Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42
|St Petersburg
|Friday 2nd July, 8pm
|Match 46
|Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37
|Munich
|Saturday 3rd July, 5pm
|Match 47
|Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38
|Baku
|Saturday 3rd July, 8pm
|Match 48
|Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44
|Rome
|Semi-finals
|Tuesday 6th July, 8pm
|Match 49
|Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46
|London
|Wednesday 7th July, 8pm
|Match 50
|Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47
|London
|Final
|Sunday 11th July, 8pm
|Match 51
|Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50
|London
Who is going to win?
England 9/2
France 11/2
Belgium 6/1
Spain 13/2
Germany 15/2
Portugal 15/2
All odds via Paddy Power
