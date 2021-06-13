The rearranged Euro 2020 gets underway this summer with the eyes of the football world turning to Europe.

The tournament was set to take place last June and July before the coronavirus pandemic intervened forcing Uefa to shift the finals by 12 months.

Turkey and Italy kicked things off in Rome on Friday 11 June in the tournament opener before the first Group fixture on Sunday 13 June with England vs Croatia followed by Scotland vs Czech Republic on Monday 14 June.

It promises to be a keenly-contested group with the potential for three teams to progress to the knockout stages.

Here is everything you need to know about Group D:

Which teams are in Group D?

England, Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic make up Group D.

What are the venues?

London (Wembley Stadium) and Glasgow (Hampden Park).

What are the fixtures and when are they?

Sunday 13 June

England vs Croatia - 2pm (London)

Monday 14 June

Scotland vs Czech Republic - 2pm (Glasgow)

Friday 18 June

Croatia vs Czech Republic - 5pm (Glasgow)

England vs Scotland - 8pm (London)

Tuesday 22 June

Czech Republic vs England - 8pm (London)

Croatia vs Scotland - 8pm (Glasgow)

How do the teams shape up?

England, fresh from a semi-final at the 2018 World Cup, head into the tournament as one of the favourites to win it and in Harry Kane boast one of the most lethal forwards in the game. Finalists back in 2018, Croatia will promise to run the Three Lions close with player of the tournament in Russia, Luka Modric, still a force even at 35. The Czechs famously reached the semi-finals back in 1996 and will hope to spring some more surprises this time around while Scotland will also be keen for a scalp or two on their first return to a major tournament for 22 years, especially the auld enemy.

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That remains up in the air, but a number of venues have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Wembley Stadium will hold 22,500 supporters for the group stages but are hopeful of increasing that number as the finals progress. Hampden Park has committed to hosting 13,000 but are similarly optimistic about that going up.

What about tickets?

The initial ticketing process saw the biggest demand ever seen for a major tournament with more than 19 million people applying for the two million tickets available.

Uefa gave fans the opportunity to hand back any tickets at a full refund back in December with another opportunity to do so until 22 April.

For games that remain oversubscribed a later ticket ballot will decide who still gets to attend.

Who is going to win the group?

England 1/3

Croatia 7/2

Czech Republic 9/1

Scotland 11/1

All odds via Paddy Power