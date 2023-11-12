Jump to content

Liveupdated1699814708

Internazionale vs Frosinone LIVE: Serie A team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Luke Baker
Sunday 12 November 2023 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Internazionale face Frosinone in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Internazionale vs Frosinone

12 November 2023 18:45

