Internazionale vs Roma LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
Follow live coverage as Internazionale face Roma in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Internazionale vs Roma
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Diego Llorente.
Internazionale vs Roma
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.
Internazionale vs Roma
Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Internazionale vs Roma
Foul by Rasmus Kristensen (Roma).
Internazionale vs Roma
Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Internazionale vs Roma
Attempt saved. Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Internazionale vs Roma
Attempt blocked. Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries with a cross.
Internazionale vs Roma
Gianluca Mancini (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Internazionale vs Roma
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Diego Llorente.
Internazionale vs Roma
Hakan Çalhanoglu (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies