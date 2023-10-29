Jump to content

Liveupdated1698600065

Internazionale vs Roma LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Luke Baker
Sunday 29 October 2023 16:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Internazionale face Roma in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698599969

Internazionale vs Roma

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Diego Llorente.

29 October 2023 17:19
1698599966

Internazionale vs Roma

Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.

29 October 2023 17:19
1698599927

Internazionale vs Roma

Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 October 2023 17:18
1698599925

Internazionale vs Roma

Foul by Rasmus Kristensen (Roma).

29 October 2023 17:18
1698599812

Internazionale vs Roma

Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

29 October 2023 17:16
1698599762

Internazionale vs Roma

Attempt saved. Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

29 October 2023 17:16
1698599760

Internazionale vs Roma

Attempt blocked. Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries with a cross.

29 October 2023 17:16
1698599622

Internazionale vs Roma

Gianluca Mancini (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

29 October 2023 17:13
1698599616

Internazionale vs Roma

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Diego Llorente.

29 October 2023 17:13
1698599573

Internazionale vs Roma

Hakan Çalhanoglu (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 October 2023 17:12

