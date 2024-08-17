Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies have revealed a glimpse into Slot’s plans for Trent Alexander-Arnold this year. ( EPA )

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Liverpool begin life after Jurgen Klopp at Ipswich Town in the early Saturday kick-off in the Premier League.

Arne Slot will take charge of the Reds for the first time at Portman Road, with Kieran McKenna looking for a positive start in the battle to beat relegation.

Slot has built early momentum with a promising pre-season for the Reds, including four wins from six friendlies, with victories over Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United and a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla at Anfield. “There are a lot of similarities with Klopp,” Slot said. “With the way they played in the past, and I’m hoping we will see these similarities in the upcoming weeks and months.

Ipswich face a tough start to life back in the Premier League, with the Reds up first before a trip to champions Manchester City next week.

Follow all the latest build-up and team news from Portman Road below: