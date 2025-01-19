Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Ipswich vs Man City LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates with champions cruising after Phil Foden double

Follow all the action from Portman Road

Luke Baker
Sunday 19 January 2025 17:15 GMT
Kyle Walker has asked to leave Manchester City, Pep Guardiola confirms

Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Manchester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

Ipswich have conceded five goals in a single match in any competition for the first time since September 2021, in a 5-2 home defeat to Bolton in League One.

19 January 2025 17:49

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

Assist Jérémy Baffour Doku

19 January 2025 17:47

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

Goal Erling Braut Haaland

19 January 2025 17:46

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

De Bruyne’s low, inswinging corner fails to beat the first man, with Morsey allowed to sweep it away.

19 January 2025 17:45

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

Though the result may not be a surprise to Ipswich Town, the manner of defeat - specifically the scoreline - will be of the utmost importance as McKenna’s side continue to try and maintain their Premier League status. Level with Wolves in both points and goal differential at the start of play today, the 4-0 result as things stand puts them further behind their closest rival for safety, with Wolves playing Chelsea tomorrow.

19 January 2025 17:44

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

Doku has scored three goals in his last 10 Premier League games, as many as in his previous 34 appearances in the competition

19 January 2025 17:42

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

Assist Kevin De Bruyne

19 January 2025 17:39

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

Delap picks up possession on the left wing and draws two defenders towards him before playing a pass into the middle of the pitch for Hutchinson, who spots Johnson’s overlapping run. The winger leads the wing-back into the penalty area, where he has a shot at goal, but Ederson gets low quickly to make the near-post save!

19 January 2025 17:39

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

Kovacic and Doku combine to steal the ball from Morsey in midfield before the former slips a pass into the penalty area for De Bruyne, whose cutback pass to the penalty spot for Foden is intercepted by Davis.

19 January 2025 17:36

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

Ipswich Town get the match restarted from the kick-off!

19 January 2025 17:35

