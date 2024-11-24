✕ Close Amorim on if United is the impossible job

Ipswich host Manchester United in Sunday’s late Premier League kick off as Ruben Amoriom takes charge of his first game since making the move to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach was appointed following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and should benefit from Ruud van Nistelrooy’s steadying interim period which saw the team win three of their last four games across all competitions.

Work still needs to be done though as United sit 13th though the gap between them and a top four spot is just four points. Amorim has been drilling the squad in his preferred 3-4-3 system so expect a new look formation when the teams take to the pitch today.

As for Ispwisch, they also want to improve their position after securing their first league win of the season in a 2-1 victory over Tottenham. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was an assistant coach at United and will hope to get one over his old club this afternoon.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: