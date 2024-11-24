Is Ipswich vs Manchester United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim takes charge of Manchester United for the first time as the Portuguese coach takes his new team to Ipswich in the Premier League.

Amorim was appointed following the sacking of Erik ten Hag - and interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy steadied the ship with a win and a draw in the league.

Former Sporting coach Amorim will seek to build on the 3-0 win over Leicester while starting to implement his own ideas on his new players, as United look to climb the table.

Ipswich also want to improve their position after claiming their first win since returning to the top flight in the 2-1 victory over Tottenham before the international break.under Louis van Gaal.

This fixture also brings a reunion for Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, who was an assistant coach at Manchester United.

When is Ipswich vs Manchester United

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 24 November.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting after the match between Liverpool and Southampton. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you'll need a VPN.

What is the team news?

Omari Hutchinson, Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead are doubts, as is Kalvin Phillips after serving a one-game ban. Jacob Greaves and Jack Taylor could return.

Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw were able to return to training before the international break but Lisandro Martinez is a doubt after withdrawing from international duty due to back pain. Ruben Amorim has committed to playing 3-4-3 from his first game.

Predicted line-ups

Ipswich XI: Muric; Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Johnson, Hutchinson, Szmodics; Delap

Manchester United XI: Onana; De Ligt, Evans, Lindelof; Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Garnacho; Fernandes, Hojlund, Rashford

