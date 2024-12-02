Ipswich explain captain Sam Morsy’s decision not to wear rainbow armband

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ipswich Town have defended the decision of captain Sam Morsy not to wear the rainbow armband across Rainbow Laces weekend.

The 33-year-old was the only captain not to wear the armband for the initiative in partnership with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, which promotes equality, diversity and LGBTQ+ acceptance.

Ipswich maintain Morsy’s decision not to wear the armband during Saturday’s defeat to Nottingham Forest was due to his religious beliefs.

Capped by Egypt nine times, Morsy is a practising Muslim, and the Premier League club stated that they respect their midfielder’s decision.

An Ipswich spokesperson said: “Ipswich Town Football Club is committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone. We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance.

open image in gallery Sam Morsy of Ipswich Town reacts as he speaks with Arijanet Muric ( Getty Images )

“During this year’s campaign, members of the club’s men’s and women’s first-teams visited our foundation’s weekly LGBTQ+ football session, while the club also made a joint pledge of solidarity and inclusivity alongside Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s game.

“A range of further initiatives are planned around Tuesday’s home game with Crystal Palace, including a takeover of the stadium’s big screen in the moments prior to kick-off.

“At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband, due to his religious beliefs. We will continue to grow an environment where all are valued and respected, both on and off the pitch.”

open image in gallery Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski in action with Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy ( Action Images via Reuters )

Previously speaking about his faith, Morsy has contended with challenges to his nutrition during Ramadan mid-season.

“My faith gives me balance,” Morsy told the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) last year.

“I see a lot of times, especially with young players where you end up over consuming yourself and fear pops in. Faith gives you a way out of that in terms of seeing the bigger picture.”