Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 3, Bristol Rovers 0.
Grant Ward (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lino Sousa (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Joel Senior replaces Connor Taylor.
Attempt blocked. George Hirst (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips.
