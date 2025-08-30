Ipswich Town vs Derby County LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Derby County in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Match ends, Ipswich Town 2, Derby County 2.
Goal! Ipswich Town 2, Derby County 2. Jack Clarke (Ipswich Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Carlton Morris (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
David Ozoh (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by David Ozoh (Derby County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Iván Azón (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Young.
Attempt blocked. Jack Clarke (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Iván Azón (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Jacob Widell Zetterström (Derby County). Assisted by Chuba Akpom.
