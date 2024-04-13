Ipswich Town vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Portman Road
Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Attempt blocked. Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Finn Azaz.
Goal! Ipswich Town 1, Middlesbrough 1. Massimo Luongo (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Leif Davis with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Matt Clarke.
Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (Ipswich Town).
Foul by Axel Tuanzebe (Ipswich Town).
Attempt blocked. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal! Ipswich Town 0, Middlesbrough 1. Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Ayling with a cross.
Attempt missed. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Attempt missed. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
