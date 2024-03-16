Jump to content

Liveupdated1710602644

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Portman Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 March 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1710602483

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.

16 March 2024 15:21
1710602345

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602261

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Goal! Ipswich Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wes Burns.

16 March 2024 15:17
1710602185

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt missed. Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Musaba with a cross.

16 March 2024 15:16
1710602046

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Burgess following a corner.

16 March 2024 15:14
1710602042

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt missed. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

16 March 2024 15:14
1710602012

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.

16 March 2024 15:13
1710601937

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Morsy with a cross.

16 March 2024 15:12
1710601861

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Axel Tuanzebe (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:11
1710601818

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt missed. Iké Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

16 March 2024 15:10

