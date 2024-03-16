Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Portman Road
Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.
Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Goal! Ipswich Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wes Burns.
Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Attempt missed. Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Musaba with a cross.
Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Burgess following a corner.
Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Attempt missed. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Morsy with a cross.
Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Axel Tuanzebe (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Attempt missed. Iké Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies