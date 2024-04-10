Ipswich Town vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Watford in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Ipswich Town vs Watford
Foul by Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town).
Ipswich Town vs Watford
Attempt blocked. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vakoun Bayo.
Ipswich Town vs Watford
Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ipswich Town vs Watford
Attempt blocked. Edo Kayembe (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vakoun Bayo.
Ipswich Town vs Watford
Second Half begins Ipswich Town 0, Watford 0.
Ipswich Town vs Watford
First Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Watford 0.
Ipswich Town vs Watford
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town).
Ipswich Town vs Watford
Attempt blocked. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ipswich Town vs Watford
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.
Ipswich Town vs Watford
Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Clarke with a cross.
