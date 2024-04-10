Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1712779208

Ipswich Town vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Portman Road

Luke Baker
Wednesday 10 April 2024 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712779171

Ipswich Town vs Watford

Foul by Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town).

10 April 2024 20:59
1712779072

Ipswich Town vs Watford

Attempt blocked. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vakoun Bayo.

10 April 2024 20:57
1712778996

Ipswich Town vs Watford

Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 April 2024 20:56
1712778935

Ipswich Town vs Watford

Attempt blocked. Edo Kayembe (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vakoun Bayo.

10 April 2024 20:55
1712778720

Ipswich Town vs Watford

Second Half begins Ipswich Town 0, Watford 0.

10 April 2024 20:52
1712777667

Ipswich Town vs Watford

First Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Watford 0.

10 April 2024 20:34
1712777520

Ipswich Town vs Watford

Foul by Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town).

10 April 2024 20:32
1712777423

Ipswich Town vs Watford

Attempt blocked. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

10 April 2024 20:30
1712777368

Ipswich Town vs Watford

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.

10 April 2024 20:29
1712777367

Ipswich Town vs Watford

Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Clarke with a cross.

10 April 2024 20:29

