Is Ireland vs Portugal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Republic of Ireland welcome the stern test of runaway Group F leaders Portugal as they seek to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Their hopes qualifying for next summer’s tournament finals could go up in smoke if they don’t get a result at the Aviva Stadium, currently a point behind second-placed Hungary with two games to play.

However, they will be buoyed by their performance in Lisbon last month, which saw them come within seconds of snatching a deserved point before Ruben Neves headed home a late winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had earlier seen a penalty saved by Caoimhin Kelleher, went on to celebrate wildly in the face of defender Jake O’Brien, a reaction that will act as fuel for the Irish as they look to wipe the smile off the 40-year-old’s face.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Republic of Ireland vs Portugal?

Ireland’s qualifying clash with Portugal kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Thursday 13 November at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1, while supporters can also stream the qualifier on the Premier Sports App.

Team news

Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the clash due to an ankle injury, with Johnny Kemp called up as a replacement. There is still hope for Ferguson to return against Hungary, but the same optimism is not there for Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes’ recovery, who is out for both fixtures.

Portugal are missing arguably the best left-back in the world in Nuno Mendes but will still be stacked with world-class talent, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha and Ruben Dias all in contention to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Ireland XI: Kelleher; O’Brien, Collins, O’Shea; Coleman, Cullen, Molumby, Manning; Ebosele, Ogbene; Parrott.

Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Inacio, Dias, Cancelo; Fernandes; Neves, Vitinha; Silva, Ronaldo, Neto.