It has been a bleak week for Fantasy Premier League managers across the globe, but the most unlucky of all 10 million players might just have been found.

The gameweek average of 32 was the lowest of the season so far, following average scores of 67 and 66 on the previous two weekends, as many of the big names failed to find the net.

Popular captain picks including Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Ollie Watkins, Son Heung-min and Bukayo Saka all returned two points of less for their FPL managers.

The official FPL social media account put out a call asking if anyone had scored only single figures, and it got plenty of replies. But one image beat the rest, showing a manager named Omar Akley with only one point.

His team was unfortunate to contain both of Tottenham’s sent-off defenders against Chelsea, Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero, who accrued minus-four points each in the 4-1 defeat.

Only two players of the XI earned two points: Julian Alvarez of Manchester City, and Liverpool’s Salah. However, the image doesn’t show if there were any substitutes who may have come into them team for two injured players to boost the overall score.

The gameweek 11 team of the week including an unusual raft of players, featuring Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo, West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus and the previously hapless Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea. The gameweek’s top scorer was Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku, who picked up four assists and one goal in an astonishing 22-point haul – more than most FPL managers achieved from their entire team.

