‘The new one?’ Leonardo Bonucci doesn’t know Ivan Toney’s name ahead of England bow

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Leonardo Bonucci labelled England new boy Ivan Toney "the new one" ahead of their potential meeting in Milan.

The Three Lions take on Italy in Nations League Group A on Friday evening in one of their penultimate tune-up before the World Cup in Qatar.

Following five goals this season, Gareth Southgate handed Brentford striker Toney a first call up to the national team this week.

Bonucci, though, is not too familiar with the 26-year-old.

“With Kane, we have played many matches against each other. I believe he is a great striker and among the best in the world,” he said when quizzed on England’s array of attacking options.

“And the new one? We will see. I watched some videos about him over these last few days and he is very talented.

“In England they have a great advantage as they have real talent thanks to the courage of Premier League clubs to make them play.”

Italy skipper Bonucci feels his side can use England's visit to Milan to gauge themselves following their failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

He added: "It's going to be a very important match because it will tell us where we are in this rebirth, let's say.

"Because after failing to qualify for the World Cup the coach has changed many players, so tomorrow we will understand where we really are, where we need to improve and if there is something to improve.

"But I think this will be the best match possible to start again and to build something new and important for the future.

"England are a great team so we need to pay attention to their individual qualities because offensively they have very talented players, who can change the match in the blink of an eye."