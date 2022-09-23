Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England have a point to prove as they meet Italy in Milan tonight in their penultimate match before heading to Qatar for the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side are playing their first games since going four fixtures without a win in June, losing twice to Hungary and drawing to Italy and Germany.

The results mean England will be relegated from their Nations League group if they lose to Italy tonight, as they are three points behind the Azzurri with just the match against Germany at Wembley on Monday to go.

England open their World Cup campaign against Iran on 21 November and after a series of poor performances in June, Southgate will be looking to restore the feel-good factor ahead of the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Italy vs England?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 25 September at the San Siro, Milan.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Channel 4, with coverage starting from 7pm. It will also be available to stream live on All 4.

What is the England team news?

Injury to Kalvin Phillips and fitness doubts over Jordan Henderson has opened the door for Jude Bellingham to partner Declan Rice in midfield.

Aaron Ramsdale should replace the injured Jordan Pickford in goal and Eric Dier looks set to start in defence, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell options at full-back.

Fikayo Tomori could start ahead of Harry Maguire, but Kieran Trippier could also come in if Southgate opts for a back five.

Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling should start, meaning Ivan Toney may have to wait to make his debut off the bench.

Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen and Jack Grealish will compete for the final starting spot.

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Bonucci, Emerson; Jorginho, Barella, Tonali; Raspadori, Scamacca, Gnonto

England: Ramsdale; Trippier, James, Dier, Tomori, Chilwell; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Kane, Foden

Odds

Italy: 2/1

Draw: 9/4

England: 18/11

Prediction

England are overdue a performance but it was overlooked that their run of four games without a win in June came at the end of a long season. Southgate’s squad should be refreshed and look far stronger than their Italian counterparts on paper. England to win through goals from Kane and Sterling. Italy 1-2 England