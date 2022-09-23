Italy vs England prediction: How will Nations League fixture play out tonight?
Italy vs England prediction, odds and you need to know ahead of Nations League fixture
England have a point to prove as they meet Italy in Milan tonight in their penultimate match before heading to Qatar for the World Cup.
Gareth Southgate’s side are playing their first games since going four fixtures without a win in June, losing twice to Hungary and drawing to Italy and Germany.
The results mean England will be relegated from their Nations League group if they lose to Italy tonight, as they are three points behind the Azzurri with just the match against Germany at Wembley on Monday to go.
England open their World Cup campaign against Iran on 21 November and after a series of poor performances in June, Southgate will be looking to restore the feel-good factor ahead of the tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Italy vs England?
The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 25 September at the San Siro, Milan.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Channel 4, with coverage starting from 7pm. It will also be available to stream live on All 4.
What is the England team news?
Injury to Kalvin Phillips and fitness doubts over Jordan Henderson has opened the door for Jude Bellingham to partner Declan Rice in midfield.
Aaron Ramsdale should replace the injured Jordan Pickford in goal and Eric Dier looks set to start in defence, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell options at full-back.
Fikayo Tomori could start ahead of Harry Maguire, but Kieran Trippier could also come in if Southgate opts for a back five.
Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling should start, meaning Ivan Toney may have to wait to make his debut off the bench.
Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen and Jack Grealish will compete for the final starting spot.
Predicted line-ups
Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Bonucci, Emerson; Jorginho, Barella, Tonali; Raspadori, Scamacca, Gnonto
England: Ramsdale; Trippier, James, Dier, Tomori, Chilwell; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Kane, Foden
Odds
Italy: 2/1
Draw: 9/4
England: 18/11
Prediction
England are overdue a performance but it was overlooked that their run of four games without a win in June came at the end of a long season. Southgate’s squad should be refreshed and look far stronger than their Italian counterparts on paper. England to win through goals from Kane and Sterling. Italy 1-2 England
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies