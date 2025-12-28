Is Ivory Coast vs Cameroon on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Afcon fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Ivory Coast battle Cameroon in a clash of tournament heavyweights as both fight for control of Group F.

Both nations came into the competition among the favourites to win the trophy in Morocco, with each boasting plenty of talent including Premier League regulars Bryan Mbeumo, Carlos Baleba, Amad and Ibrahima Sangare.

However, they both struggled in their opening matches, with the holders scraping a 1-0 win past Mozambique and Cameroon beating Gabon by the same scoreline.

Those results mean that this is a huge game in Group F, with whoever wins this match taking control of the group ahead of the final round of matches, and the group winner likely facing an easier round of 16 match while the runner-up potentially faces another continental giant in South Africa.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ivory Coast vs Cameroon?

The Afcon group-stage clash between Ivory Coast and Cameroon kicks off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 28 December at the Stade de Marrakech in Marrakesh, Morocco.

How can I watch it?

The game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.

The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show this game on 4Seven and online on Channel 4’s streaming service.

Team news

Ivory Coast emerged from their opener without any injury concerns. Wilfried Zaha was started as a striker but failed to score and was taken off with just over 20 minutes remaining in favour of Vakoun Bayo, while Amad is expected to retain his place after scoring the winner. Willy Boly and Evann Guessand, both unused substitutes last time out, are hoping to feature.

Cameroon also reported no fresh injury issues from their opening win. Mbeumo, Baleba and matchwinner Etta Eyong are all likely to keep their starting places ahead of this match.

Predicted line-ups

Ivory Coast XI: Fofana; Doue, Ndicka, Kossounou, Konan; Seri, Kessie, Sangare; Y. Diomande, Diallo, Zaha

Cameroon XI: Epassy; Malone, Koto, Tolo, Tchamadeu, Yongwa; Baleba, Ebong, Namaso; Mbeumo, Eyong