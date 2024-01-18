✕ Close AFCON 2024: 24 Teams' Quest For African Supremacy

The Africa Cup of Nations continues this evening with a much-anticipated battle between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. The result of this match could determine which nation finishes top of Group A. The Ivory Coast currently hold first place following their 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in their Afcon opener and look like a confident force under French boss Jean-Louis Gasset.

Nigeria in contrast slumped to a shock 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea last time out. Ivan Salvador opened the scoring for the visitors before the Super Eagles’ talisman, Victor Osimhen, netted an equaliser two minutes later. Nigeria then failed to assert their dominance on the match and could not find a winning goal. They now need to triumph in a trickier contest against the Elephants in order to get their campaign back on track.

Nigeria’s last of their three tournament triumphs came in 2013 with the Ivory Coast becoming champions, for a second time, two years later. However, both nations have underperformed in recent years and will have their sights set on reaching the latter stages of the competition.

