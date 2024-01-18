Ivory Coast vs Nigeria LIVE: Latest Africa Cup of Nations updates as Victor Osimhen starts in Group A clash
The Super Eagles are hoping to bounce back following a shock draw against Equatorial Guinea
The Africa Cup of Nations continues this evening with a much-anticipated battle between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. The result of this match could determine which nation finishes top of Group A. The Ivory Coast currently hold first place following their 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in their Afcon opener and look like a confident force under French boss Jean-Louis Gasset.
Nigeria in contrast slumped to a shock 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea last time out. Ivan Salvador opened the scoring for the visitors before the Super Eagles’ talisman, Victor Osimhen, netted an equaliser two minutes later. Nigeria then failed to assert their dominance on the match and could not find a winning goal. They now need to triumph in a trickier contest against the Elephants in order to get their campaign back on track.
Nigeria’s last of their three tournament triumphs came in 2013 with the Ivory Coast becoming champions, for a second time, two years later. However, both nations have underperformed in recent years and will have their sights set on reaching the latter stages of the competition.
Follow along for the live updates plus get the latest Afcon odds and tips right here:
Morocco made to work hard for opening AFCON victory over Tanzania
Goals from Romain Saiss, Azz-Eddine Ounahi and Youssef En Nesyri fired Morocco to a 3-0 win over Tanzania in a one-sided Africa Cup of Nations opener.
Former Wolves defender Saiss struck in the first half but, despite their total dominance, Morocco had to wait until the unfancied Tanzanians were reduced to 10 men late in the second half before finishing them off.
While Morocco could boast the likes of Paris St Germain defender Achraf Hakimi and Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, Tanzania started with Tarryn Allarakhia of Wealdstone in attack.
Morocco made to work hard for opening AFCON victory over Tanzania
Tanzania have never won a match at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Afcon schedule, fixtures, results and start times
The Africa Cup of Nations is back as Ivory Coast play host for the second time in the competition’s history.
Of the 24 nations taking part in Afcon, Senegal have been installed as the pre-tournament favourites, with a raft of top players including Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nicolas Jackson.
But the reigning champions will face stiff competition for the trophy from the team they beat in the final shootout three years ago, Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, as well as Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon and hosts Ivory Coast.
Afcon schedule, fixtures, results and start times
Ivory Coast host the rearranged 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as Senegal aim to defend their crown
Tonight’s venue
The Alassane Ouattara Stadium, also known as the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe and previously the National Stadium of the Ivory Coast is the venue for this evening’s match.
It holds 60,012 people and is named after the incumbent Ivorian president.
Victor Osimhen will play in the Premier League ‘one day’
Victor Osimhen has vowed to play in the Premier League “one day”, but he doesn’t know when that day will be.
The Napoli striker is one of the sought-after players in Europe right now and both Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old.
But Osimhen, who is currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, suggested he would not be moving to England imminently.
“Of course one day, definitely, but for now I have other plans in my career I am looking forward to. When the time comes, everyone will know.”
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria
This is the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations and started on January 13 when hosts Ivory Coast beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0.
The biennial competition, which first took place in 1957, sees 24 teams battle it out to be crowned Africa’s champions. At the last Afcon, Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win the tournament for the first time.
Will Aliou Cisse’s side, led by Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly, repeat their success?
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who won the CAF Men’s Footballer of the Year award in December, will be hoping to guide Nigeria to glory against the hosts tonight.
Ivory Coast line-up
Ivory Coast XI: Y. Fofana; Ndicka, Diomande, Konan; S. Fofana: Aurier, Sangare, Kessie, Kouame; Boga, Krasso
Nigeria line-up
Nigeria XI: Nwabali: Aina, Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey, Zaidu, Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman; Chukwueze, Osimhen
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction
With the home advantage and following on from their win in the first match it is hard to look past the host nation, but Nigeria will be a tough opponent especially with the knowledge that defeat could see them facing an early exit.
Ivory Coast 2-1 Nigeria.
Early team news
Nigeria were hit with a number of high-profile injuries before the tournament, including losing Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Boniface. It remains to be seen whether Sebastien Haller will be fit enough to play after he missed the first match through injury.
How to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria
The match kicks off on Thursday 18 January at 5pm GMT and takes place at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 4.45pm.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies