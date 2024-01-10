Africa Cup of Nations predictions: Outright betting tips, odds & free bets

Africa Cup of Nations predictions Morocco outright winner - 6/1 at BoyleSports

Nigeria group qualification - no – 15/2 with SpreadEx

Vincent Aboubakar top goalscorer - 16/1 each-way at BetVictor The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on Saturday and looks as wide open as ever based on the prices on . Afcon is renowned for its unpredictability and its chaos factor that makes many of its matches extremely entertaining. Sadio Mane’s Senegal enter the tournament as defending champions after winning the 2021 Afcon while Morocco are looking to build on their run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup. have priced these two teams as the joint-favourites to win the 2023 AFcon but host nation Ivory Coast, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana should all receive consideration.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Morocco well placed to end long Afcon wait Morocco were the surprise package of the 2022 World Cup as they made an unexpected run all the way to the semi-finals in Qatar, knocking out Spain and Portugal in the process. Coach Walid Regragui has kept together the core of the team that made the final four of the World Cup with Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui and Sofyan Amrabat all included in Morocco’s Afcon squad. The Atlas Lions have struggled for consistent form since their strong showing in Qatar, but their defensive-minded approach works well in knockout football. Regragui’s team aren’t known for scoring a lot of goals, and Hakim Ziyech might need to rediscover his 2022 World Cup form if they are to go all the way, but the foundations are in place for Morocco to enjoy another successful tournament.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

There are concerns over the poor form of a number of key players at club level, but former Morocco defender Regragui knows how to get the best out of his squad. A favourable group stage draw which put them in the same section as Zambia, DR Congo and Tanzania should also allow Morocco to find their groove before the knockout rounds. see the outright winner market as a relatively open field, but they may have called it right making Morocco marginal joint-favourites to win Afcon for the first time since 1976. We’re backing the Atlas Lions to end their long wait with our first Africa Cup of Nations prediction. Africa Cup of Nations Tip 1: Morocco outright winner - 6/1 at BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Nigeria in danger of early exit On talent alone, Nigeria are one of the strongest national teams in African football. Some have them down as one of the favourites to win the 2023 Afcon. However, the Super Eagles haven’t enjoyed the best build-up to the tournament. Indeed, Jose Peseiro’s team are without a win in their last three matches and suffered a defeat to Guinea in a warm-up game on Monday. In-form Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has dropped out of the Nigeria squad through injury, joining Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in sitting out the tournament. Of course, Nigeria still have Victor Osimhen to call on as a centre forward, but losing Boniface and Awoniyi is a blow. Ivory Coast will fancy their chances of topping Group A as the host nation and Guinea-Bissau could be a threat to Nigeria in terms of their chances of finishing second. Guinea-Bissau won in Nigeria in World Cup qualifying last March and while the Super Eagles claimed a victory of their own over the same opponent later in the same month, they were unconvincing in both games. Factor in Equatorial Guinea being a tough nut to crack - they are unbeaten in 10 heading into the tournament - and there's no easy path through to the last 16 for Nigeria. With four of the six third placed teams in the groups qualifying for the knockouts, it would be quite some collapse were Nigeria to fall at the first hurdle. But nearly every international tournament produces a shock early departure and Nigeria could be that team at this year’s Afcon. Africa Cup of Nations Tip 2: Nigeria group qualification - no – 15/2 with SpreadEx

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Aboubakar may enjoy more Golden Boot success Afcon will have no shortage of top quality goalscorers with Mohamed Salah, Osimhen, Mane and Serhou Guirassy all capable of winning the Golden Boot if their respective teams go on a run. Vincent Aboubakar won the Golden Boot at the 2021 Afcon, scoring an incredible eight goals in seven games, and the Cameroon striker may have what it takes to retain his trophy. Aboubakar might be 32 and entering the twilight of his career, but his scoring rate at the international level remains impressive. Indeed, he netted 10 goals in 17 games in 2022 and averaged a goal every two games in 2023. Cameroon have landed in a group that includes defending champions Senegal and Guinea, who will both be targeting qualification for the last 16, but the Indomitable Lions have the quality to make a deep run, powered by Aboubakar’s goals. Bookmakers have widely favoured Salah and Osimhen to win the Afcon Golden Boot, but Aboubakar at 16/1 each-way may end up proving a value selection. BetVictor have the top price on the Besiktas striker finishing as the top scorer and offer each-way terms which will see them pay out on the top four in the Golden Boot standings at a quarter of the odds. Africa Cup of Nations Tip 3: Vincent Aboubakar top goalscorer - 16/1 each-way at BetVictor

Established 1946 Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly