Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal in principle for Jadon Sancho to return to the Signal Iduna Park on loan for the rest of the season.

There are still important details to resolve and the two clubs are not yet sure when the winger’s move can be confirmed, but Sancho is set to rejoin Dortmund.

The Bundesliga club are expected to pay a loan fee and a percentage of his wages, with United set to have to subsidise them.

Dortmund are currently on a winter training camp in Marbella before they resume their Bundesliga campaign against Darmstadt next Saturday. If Sancho’s move is completed in time, he could join them in Spain.

The 23-year-old has not featured in United’s last 25 games after being dropped from the squad for September’s defeat by Arsenal, when manager Erik ten Hag criticised his efforts in training and Sancho responded with a social-media post calling his comments “completely untrue” and saying he had been made a “scapegoat”.

Sancho has been training with United’s Under-18s since then, after refusing to apologise to Ten Hag, and Dortmund will have to ascertain if he is ready for first-team football straight away.

The England international produced the best form of his career for Dortmund, scoring 50 goals in 137 games and winning the German Cup under Edin Terzic.

However, since his £73m move to United in 2021, he has only scored 12 goals and recorded six assists in 82 appearances.

He is set to become the third player to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window, with Donny van de Beek also borrowed by a Bundesliga club after joining Eintracht Frankfurt, and United terminating Sergio Reguilon’s loan as he returned to Tottenham.