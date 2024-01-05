✕ Close Pochettino looks to January transfer window despite Chelsea's £1billion outlay

The January transfer window is well under way with deals being made and moves getting finalised. Arsenal have seemingly made Ivan Toney their ideal target for this window and have been told that it will take at least £100m to prise him away from Brentford. Chelsea are also interested in the striker but will need to offload several members of their huge squad to raise the funds for a deal.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have awarded a six-year contract to Pape Matar Sarr following his impressive season and have their sights set on Genoa defender Radu Dragusin. Spurs are reportedly hoping to finalise a £25m deal to bring the 21-year-old centre-back to the Premier League, although Napoli are now also in for the Romanian.

Elsewhere, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making his presence known at Old Trafford following his minority takeover. The billionaire is now in charge of football operations and wants to bring Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth on board to replace John Murtough as sporting director. Ashworth impressed during roles with the FA and Brighton before joining Newcastle 18 months ago and Ratcliffe is prepared to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to secure his services.

Follow all the latest news, transfer rumours and done deals below, and get all the latest football betting sites offers here.