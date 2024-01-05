Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal chase Ivan Toney as Tottenham face competition for Radu Dragusin
Brentford have set a huge price for Arsenal and Chelsea target Toney, while Tottenham and Manchester United are also lining up January targets
The January transfer window is well under way with deals being made and moves getting finalised. Arsenal have seemingly made Ivan Toney their ideal target for this window and have been told that it will take at least £100m to prise him away from Brentford. Chelsea are also interested in the striker but will need to offload several members of their huge squad to raise the funds for a deal.
Tottenham, meanwhile, have awarded a six-year contract to Pape Matar Sarr following his impressive season and have their sights set on Genoa defender Radu Dragusin. Spurs are reportedly hoping to finalise a £25m deal to bring the 21-year-old centre-back to the Premier League, although Napoli are now also in for the Romanian.
Elsewhere, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making his presence known at Old Trafford following his minority takeover. The billionaire is now in charge of football operations and wants to bring Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth on board to replace John Murtough as sporting director. Ashworth impressed during roles with the FA and Brighton before joining Newcastle 18 months ago and Ratcliffe is prepared to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to secure his services.
Follow all the latest news, transfer rumours and done deals below, and get all the latest football betting sites offers here.
Sancho to Dortmund?
Jadon Sancho has found himself on the fringes of the Manchester United squad after a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. The winger is said to be closing in on a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund but there is no agreement in place as of yet.
Negotiations are ongoing as there are still details of the loan to be clarified but it is believed that Dortmund are unlikely to secure a purchase option.
Sancho has verbally agreed a loan with his former club until the end of the season and is waiting for the green light from Old Trafford.
Mowbray on Birmingham shortlist
Following the dismissal of Wayne Rooney as Birmingham City manager, the club are apparantly closing in on a deal to appoint Tony Mowbray as his successor, according to The Times.
Rooney was sacked on January 2 after just 15 games in charge with the club 20th in Championship. Blues were 6th when Rooney took charge and the owners decided to make the change to allow the incoming manager a transfer window in order to get the club back on track.
The Sun are reporting that up to 20 candidates are in the running to become the new manager.
West Ham defender joins Monaco on loan
West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer has joined French side Monaco on loan for the rest of the season and the deal includes an option for Monaco to buy the 27-year-old at the end of the campaign.
Kehrer was a key part of West Ham’s Europa Conference League triumph last season with 38 appearances across all competitions but has seen his opportunities limited this season after the arrival of fellow defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart.
Kehrer has made only four substitute appearances in the Premier League this term.
Spurs face competition for Dragusin
Tottenham are hoping to finalise £25m deal to sign Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin this week, according to the Daily Mail but face a stumbling block in the form of Napoli.
The 21-year-old came through Juventus’ youth system and joined Genoa permanently last summer after spending one season on loan at the club.
The Romania international has started all 18 Serie A games this term and is seen as a quality defensive replacement for the injured Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.
However, Dragusin‘s agent says the defender is not thinking about leaving Genoa during the January transfer window. Florin Manea, the player’s representative admits the centre-back is receiving interest from the Premier League but wants to remain where he is.
“He does not think about money, but about prospects for growth and the team he can play for,” he told Play TV. “We were contacted by Saudi Pro League clubs, but he did not even want to listen to their proposals.
“Personally, I have not been contacted by Napoli, Roma or AC Milan. In any case, Radu is not thinking about leaving Genoa mid-season, it would be like leaving some unfinished business for him.
“I have had contact with clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham and others, but at this moment he does not want to leave.”
In addition, Sky Sports Italy are claiming that Napoli are pushing to overtake Spurs in the race to sign Dragusin and have seemingly presented a cash-plus-player deal offering £17.3m plus defender Leo Ostigard.
Genoa originally valued the Romania international at £30m, with the aim of closing around £26m to whichever club.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets Newcastle chief for sporting director role
The new minority owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is looking to assert his influence on the club as he takes over footballing operations for the January transfer window.
Far from landing a big money player - which may yet come - Ratcliffe’s priority is to sign Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth and is reportedly willing to pay whatever figures the Magpies demand according to the Daily Mirror.
Ashworth impressed in previous roles at the FA and Brighton and has been identified as Man Utd’s key target by the Ineos billionaire. The Athletic previously reported that Newcastle, who have thrived during Ashworth’s 18 months at the club, would demand seven-figure compensation if they were to let one of their key assets go.
Now it is understood that Ratcliffe will pay whatever it takes to get Ashworth on board.
It is understood that United plan to appoint a new sporting director and head of recruitment to work with Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc, with Ineos having full sign off on transfers and other major decisions like stadium improvements.
Pape Matar Sarr signs new deal with Spurs
Pape Matar Sarr has agreed terms on a new six-year contract with Tottenham. The club have awarded him with a new deal following his impressive form this season.
The 21-year-old midfielder has established himself as a first-team player under new manager Ange Postecoglou and scored in Sunday’s 3-1 victory at home to Bournemouth.
Sarr has made 33 appearances since his return to Spurs, scoring five goals, including two in 18 Premier League games this term.
Brentford set huge Ivan Toney transfer price as Arsenal and Chelsea consider player sales
Brentford have set a price of £100m for Ivan Toney to be sold this January, as Chelsea are looking into making sales in order to challenge Arsenal for his signature.
While both of the wealthier clubs are unwilling to go to that price, Brentford’s position is bolstered by the fact strikers are at a premium as the most in-demand position with few options.
Arsenal have recently been seen as favourites to sign the 28-year-old, with Mikel Arteta now wanting him as they suddenly encounter attacking issues in the Premier League.
Brentford set huge Ivan Toney transfer price as Arsenal and Chelsea consider sales
It is understood both Arsenal and Chelsea would need to sell players first in order to meet Brentford’s £100m asking price
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the latest transfer rumours, updates and completed deals concerning the Premier League club.
The January transfer window is open and clubs have already started making moves as they attempt to bolster their squads for the back half of the season and beyond.
One of the bigger developing stories is that of Ivan Toney. The Brentford striker is nearing the end of his ban for gambling offences and is the target of London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.
Across the city, Tottenham have given Pape Matar Sarr a six year contract and are searching for defensive reinforcements and up in Manchester, Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes to bring in a new sporting director to get the club’s footballing ambitions back on track.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies