Chelsea ban season-ticket holder who barged into Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Chelsea have suspended the season-ticket holder who barged into Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in December, and the club is ‘supporting’ police with a criminal investigation into the incident.

Chelsea beat Newcastle on penalties in the teams’ Carabao Cup quarter-final on 19 December, after Mykhailo Mudryk scored a dramatic late equaliser in regular time. The winger’s strike in the 92nd minute cancelled out Callum Wilson’s first-half goal, before Mauricio Pochettino’s side went on to triumph in the shootout.

As the Stamford Bridge crowd celebrated Mudryk’s goal, a fan invaded the pitch and goaded Dubravka, appearing to intentionally bump into the Newcastle keeper.

On Friday (5 January), Chelsea released the following statement: “At a recent fixture, a supporter tried to enter the field of play. We would like to take this opportunity to remind all fans that Chelsea Football Club has a zero-tolerance approach to any supporters attempting to come onto the pitch at home and away matches.

“The club has suspended a season ticket holder and is now supporting the police with the criminal investigation. Chelsea FC takes the safety of supporters, players and staff extremely seriously, and any supporter who comes onto the pitch for any reason will be subject to bans from the club, and, as it is a criminal offence, potential police and court action.

“This also includes any adults who are responsible for any children that encroach the pitch. We thank supporters in advance for helping to keep themselves, and others safe.”

Following their win over Newcastle, Chelsea were drawn in a semi-final against Middlesbrough, with the Blues set to visit the Championship side on 9 January. The second leg will take place at Stamford Bridge on 23 January.

In the other semi-final, Liverpool are set to play Fulham at home on 10 January and away on 24 January.