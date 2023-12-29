Mauricio Pochettino warns Chelsea players of tough test against Luton

Mauricio Pochettino has warned that his Chelsea side face a tough test when they face Luton away on Saturday, 29 December.

The visitors have lost four in a row away from home in the Premier League and are without a win on the road since beating nine-man Tottenham early in November.

Luton in contrast will be buoyed by going into the match off the back of their first consecutive victories of the season, having defeated Newcastle and Sheffield United.

“We need to go there thinking that it is going to be really tough. Because the stadium, the fans and because it’s a team that loves to fight and loves to work really, really hard,” the Argentine said.