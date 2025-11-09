Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
James Garner playing himself into England reckoning, says David Moyes

Garner has not featured for England since being part of the Under-21 Euros-winning side in 2023

Flo Clifford
Sunday 09 November 2025 10:56 GMT
Comments
James Garner has become a key member of David Moyes’ Everton
James Garner has become a key member of David Moyes’ Everton (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Everton manager David Moyes has backed midfielder James Garner as a candidate to be selected for England, with the 24-year-old continuing to impress for the Toffees.

Garner’s last international appearance was during the victorious 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship campaign but he has become a mainstay for Everton since joining from Manchester United in 2022.

He has suffered from having to fill gaps in both full-back positions but with the defence becoming more settled, he has been restored to his usual role where he has impressed his manager.

“I like him a lot and think he's a really good player and he must be in a group of English midfield players who are doing well,” said Moyes, after goals from Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane secured a 2-0 win over Fulham.

“I see (Bournemouth’s) Alex Scott has been called up by England so I would have thought Jimmy Garner’s form as a midfield player wouldn't have been a million miles off that either.”

22-year-old Scott received his first call-up to the senior side when Thomas Tuchel announced his squad for the November internationals on Friday.

Garner has played every available minute under Moyes this season and become an indispensable part of the squad, although his contract runs out in June next year. He said in October that he had “heard nothing” about a contract extension.

Defeat was Fulham's fifth in succession away from home and boss Marco Silva knows something has to change.

“Our away form this season has not been at the level it has been the last three seasons, it's completely different and we have to change it,” he said.

“We have been competitive throughout the games but it was not the case at all on this occasion.”

With PA

