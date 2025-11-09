James Garner playing himself into England reckoning, says David Moyes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton manager David Moyes has backed midfielder James Garner as a candidate to be selected for England, with the 24-year-old continuing to impress for the Toffees.

Garner’s last international appearance was during the victorious 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship campaign but he has become a mainstay for Everton since joining from Manchester United in 2022.

He has suffered from having to fill gaps in both full-back positions but with the defence becoming more settled, he has been restored to his usual role where he has impressed his manager.

“I like him a lot and think he's a really good player and he must be in a group of English midfield players who are doing well,” said Moyes, after goals from Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane secured a 2-0 win over Fulham.

“I see (Bournemouth’s) Alex Scott has been called up by England so I would have thought Jimmy Garner’s form as a midfield player wouldn't have been a million miles off that either.”

22-year-old Scott received his first call-up to the senior side when Thomas Tuchel announced his squad for the November internationals on Friday.

Garner has played every available minute under Moyes this season and become an indispensable part of the squad, although his contract runs out in June next year. He said in October that he had “heard nothing” about a contract extension.

Defeat was Fulham's fifth in succession away from home and boss Marco Silva knows something has to change.

“Our away form this season has not been at the level it has been the last three seasons, it's completely different and we have to change it,” he said.

“We have been competitive throughout the games but it was not the case at all on this occasion.”

With PA