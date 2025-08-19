Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers avoids commenting on Jamie Vardy rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has tempered expectations for any last-minute additions to his squad ahead of the crucial Champions League play-offs, while pointedly refusing to address speculation linking veteran striker Jamie Vardy with a move to Parkhead.

The Scottish Premiership champions face a deadline of 11 pm on Tuesday to make up to two amendments to their European squad, just hours before they host Kairat Almaty in the first leg on Wednesday. Despite his previous desire for new attacking options, Rodgers indicated he is prepared to proceed with his current roster. "That’s what I am feeling at this moment in time," Rodgers stated. "The players that we have will be the players that I trust that can do the job. If we can get some players in before then, that would be amazing but the focus has been very much on what is here at this moment."

Reports surfaced on Monday suggesting that 38-year-old Vardy, who departed Leicester at the close of last season, was keen on a switch to Celtic Park. However, Rodgers remained tight-lipped on the specific rumour. "Listen, I would not speak about any individual player," he said. "Of course I worked really well with Jamie, he was brilliant for me in my time at Leicester. But there’s been so many names floated about. I wouldn’t disclose either way."

This suggests that Rodgers will rely on his existing players for the immediate European challenge, with any potential new arrivals seemingly off the cards for the Champions League squad deadline.