Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Miguel Delaney, chief football writer at The Independent.

To see my questions and answers, scroll down – and don’t forget to press “load more” to catch the full Q&A.

The start of 2026 hasn’t been defined by transfer fireworks, but by upheaval at the top of the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester United both parted ways with their managers in the opening days of the year, shining a spotlight on how clubs are run and the balance of power between head coaches and sporting directors.

The January transfer window has been quiet so far, with Semenyo’s move from Bournemouth to Manchester City standing out as the biggest deal – but that may now be the spark for more. Industry figures expect it to be very busy towards the end.

I’ll discuss that and much more.

How to join the Q&A Make sure you are logged in to a registered account on independent.co.uk. Register or log in here – then return to this page to submit your question!

As The Independent’s chief football writer, I’ve spent years covering transfers, managerial appointments, and speaking to sources about the behind-the-scenes workings that shape top clubs.

I’ll be here to answer all your football questions – from the managerial merry-go-round and the head coach versus sporting director debate to potential January and summer moves and how these stories are likely to play out across the Premier League and Europe.

Submit your questions below and join me for the Ask Me Anything Q&A on Thursday 15 January from 2pm to 3pm GMT. I’ll try to answer as many as I can within the hour!

If you have trouble posting your question, make sure you’re logged in to a registered account on The Independent. Register or log in here, then return to this page to submit.

If you want more insider news from the world of football, sign up to my Inside Football newsletter.

Those who take out a membership get a bonus members-only email every Friday – as well as more regular opportunities to ask me a question. Join here.