Miguel Delaney answers your football questions – from transfers to managers and what’s really happening at Premier League clubs
Our football insider Miguel Delaney takes you behind the scenes of the Premier League, answering your questions on transfers, managerial shake-ups and the forces shaping top clubs in 2026
Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Miguel Delaney, chief football writer at The Independent.
To see my questions and answers, scroll down – and don’t forget to press “load more” to catch the full Q&A.
The start of 2026 hasn’t been defined by transfer fireworks, but by upheaval at the top of the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester United both parted ways with their managers in the opening days of the year, shining a spotlight on how clubs are run and the balance of power between head coaches and sporting directors.
The January transfer window has been quiet so far, with Semenyo’s move from Bournemouth to Manchester City standing out as the biggest deal – but that may now be the spark for more. Industry figures expect it to be very busy towards the end.
I’ll discuss that and much more.
As The Independent’s chief football writer, I’ve spent years covering transfers, managerial appointments, and speaking to sources about the behind-the-scenes workings that shape top clubs.
I’ll be here to answer all your football questions – from the managerial merry-go-round and the head coach versus sporting director debate to potential January and summer moves and how these stories are likely to play out across the Premier League and Europe.
Submit your questions below and join me for the Ask Me Anything Q&A on Thursday 15 January from 2pm to 3pm GMT. I’ll try to answer as many as I can within the hour!
If you have trouble posting your question, make sure you’re logged in to a registered account on The Independent. Register or log in here, then return to this page to submit.
If you want more insider news from the world of football, sign up to my Inside Football newsletter.
Those who take out a membership get a bonus members-only email every Friday – as well as more regular opportunities to ask me a question. Join here.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks