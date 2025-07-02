Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bayer Leverkusen sign Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah in £35million deal

The Bundesliga outfit will pay £30million up front for the 22-year-old defender.

Carl Markham
Wednesday 02 July 2025 10:17 BST
Bayer Leverkusen have signed Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bayer Leverkusen have signed Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah in a £35million deal.

The Bundesliga side will pay £30million up front for the 22-year-old centre-back, who started last season alongside Virgil van Dijk against Ipswich but was substituted at half-time and never regained his regular starting place.

Liverpool are also understood to have inserted a buy-back option into the deal for their academy graduate, who joined the club as a five-year-old.

A statement on the Reds’ official website read: “Jarell Quansah has completed a transfer from Liverpool to Bayer Leverkusen.

“Everybody at LFC would like to thank Jarell for his contributions and wish him the very best for the future.”

The Warrington-born England Under-21 international, who made his debut in 2023 and went on to make 58 appearances, leaves Anfield as a Premier League champion and Carabao Cup winner.

Leverkusen welcomed Quansah with a message on their official X account which read: “Liv to Lev. Welcome to Bayer 04, Jarell Quansah!”

