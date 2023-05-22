Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeff Stelling has said he hopes to continue working despite his departure from Soccer Saturday, with the presenter stressing that there is “still a bit of life in the old boy yet”.

The veteran broadcaster announced recently that he would be leaving the programme he has fronted for more than 25 years at the end of the season.

The 68-year-old reversed a decision to leave the show last year, continuing on for another 12 months, but is set to step away from Sky Sports after more than 30 years with the company.

But Stelling has now clarified that his career is not finished, with more work still to be done.

“[I’m] not retired,” Stelling said on social media. “Leaving Sky. Still a bit of life in the old boy yet!”

An avid Hartlepool United fan, Stelling began his career in local newspapers and radio before joining Sky in 1992.

He joined what was then known as Sports Saturday in 1994, covering the day’s matches throughout English football in the company of a number of ex-professional players, with reporters around the grounds.

Stelling has also been an active fundraiser for charity, raising £420,000 in 2016 after walking from Hartlepool to Wembley.

“I‘ve been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team,” Stelling said when announcing his departure live on the programme.

It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over the top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals.

“It’s been a lot of fun - for me at least!”