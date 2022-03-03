Jim Ratcliffe: British billionaire and Ineos chairman denies interest in purchasing Chelsea
Ratcliffe was previously linked with taking over the London club in 2019
A spokesperson for the British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has denied reports that the Ineos chairman is considering a bid for Chelsea FC.
The club was put up for sale by Roman Abramovich this week after the Russian handed over stewardship of the club in the wake of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.
Ratcliffe, who was linked with a takeover of the Stamford Bridge side in 2019, had been suggested by The Sun as one of a number of suitors.
However a spokesperson told Reuters that his focus remains on other parts of his sporting portfolio, particularly French club OGC Nice, who the Monaco and Hampshire-based Ratcliffe has owned for nearly three years.
“There is no substance to the stories,” the spokesperson for Ineos told Reuters on Thursday. “Right now his focus is on OGC Nice which made it to the final of the French Cup to be played in Paris at the beginning of May.”
Ratcliffe also owns the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team, while the chemical company is a principal partner of the Mercedes Formula 1 team and sponsor of New Zealand Rugby.
The 69-year-old topped The Sunday Times Rich List in 2018.
He has been criticised by environmental campaigners for his company’s polluting practices and his attempts to lobby the British government to reduce strict fracking rules and enable access to shale gas reserves. The former chemical engineer was knighted in 2018.
Lancashire-born Ratcliffe is said to be a Manchester United supporter, though it has been reported that he holds a season ticket at Stamford Bridge.
