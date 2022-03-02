Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reportedly approached to buy Chelsea

Roman Abramovich is apparently hoping to create a bidding war for Chelsea, in a last attempt to maintain leverage, as he faces up to the sale of the club after almost 19 years.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has publicly stated in newspaper Blick he is putting together a consortium, but is expected to face competition from at least two other potential bidders.

Abramovich faces both the threat of sanctions from the British state and also huge effects on his personal fortune due to sanctions on the Russian state.

