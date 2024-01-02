Bayern Munich set to resurrect moves for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Chelsea defender

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bayern Munich are set to pursue long-standing interest in both Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha this January.

Manager Thomas Tuchel’s preference to sign both and he feels they can be the difference as Bayern look to launch a proper challenge for the Champions League this season.

The German is happy with his team but believes there is something missing in the centre of the pitch, and their high scoring in Europe this season has often been undercut by a fragility in the middle of midfield.

Tuchel had identified the problem in the summer window, but the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham was the priority.

A loan deal for Chalobah fell through before Bayern ran out of time to do a deal with Palhinha, with the negotiations going to the wire on deadline day and the Portugal international having travelled to Munich airport.

Tuchel is now seeking to resurrect both moves this window. They would have to renegotiate with Fulham given it is mid-season and the 28-year-old has become so crucial to how Marco Silva plays.

Fulham also have the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup this month as the club target their first ever major domestic honour this, although Silva’s side must first get through Liverpool over two legs in order to reach the Wembley final in February.

A move for Chalobah could be smoother to do as Chelsea need to sell for Profit and Sustainability Rules, with Mauricio Pohettino’s side wanting to make purchases of their own this January.

Tuchel is a huge fan of the 24-year-old Chalobah from his time at Stamford Bridge, and the defender has yet to feature for Chelsea in the Premier League this season after being frozen out of Pochettino’s first-team plans.