Thomas Tuchel believes Jordan Henderson can be ‘the glue’ for England’s success

Thomas Tuchel is convinced Jordan Henderson can be “the glue that makes things special” after surprisingly bringing the veteran midfielder back into the England set-up.

Eyebrows were raised when the 34-year-old former Liverpool captain was included in the head coach’s first squad since becoming Sir Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor.

Henderson admitted to Tuchel that he thought his international career was over, but the Ajax midfielder could win his first cap since November 2023 when England host Albania in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.

“He embodies everything,” Tuchel said of Henderson when asked about the culture he is trying to instil.

“He’s a serial winner, his personality, character. He is the glue in every team where he played, and he will be the glue that makes things special.

“So, I’m convinced and when the teacher is convinced normally in school the class gets better.

“If the teacher is convinced about the quality of the class, the character of the class, it’s better than the other way around.”

Jordan Pickford hailed the decision to bring Henderson out of the international wilderness ahead of the matches against Albania and Latvia.

The goalkeeper highlighted how the former vice-captain is “great for the dressing room” – an area Tuchel is trying to cultivate and shape ahead of England’s attack at World Cup glory next year.

“When I made the decision? When I talked to players, I talked to staff, I talked to people in the federation, his name came up permanently,” he told ITV.

“So, it was not my idea initially from day one, but it made so much sense to then call him up because his name was in the discussions all the time.

“I called him up and I have to say after this phone call, 15-20 minutes, I don’t know, six weeks ago, I was pretty convinced that I need this guy in camp.”

Henderson, a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, caused controversy in July 2023 when he joined Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, where same-sex relationships are illegal.

The midfielder subsequently apologised for any hurt caused but was booed by some fans on his most recent Wembley appearances for England, including his last off the bench against Malta 16 months ago.

Henderson, who has won 81 senior international caps, joined Dutch giants Ajax in January 2024 but was omitted from Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.