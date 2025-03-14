Thomas Tuchel explains controversial decision to recall Jordan Henderson for England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel has explained the reasoning behind his controversial decision to recall Jordan Henderson to his first squad as England manager, saying that he “embodies everything we are trying to build”.

The 34-year-old Henderson last played for England back in November 2023 and missed out on selection for last summer’s Euros, with most people assuming his international had naturally come to an end.

An ill-fated stint in Saudi Arabia only hardened that view but a move to Ajax in January 2024 has revived him somewhat, although recovery from a hamstring injury means he has only made one start since early February.

But Tuchel has opted to include the veteran in his 26-man squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers at Wembley against Albania and Latvia and explained his thinking in a press conference.

“Why Jordan? Easy one,” said Henderson. “He’s a serial winner, captain of Ajax, always available, played a lot of matches and played in the European Cup.

“What he brings to every team is leadership, character, personality, energy. He makes sure everyone lives by the standards. With this characteristic, he embodies everything we are trying to build.

“We try to build a team for our fans, we try to build a team they’re proud of, they can identify with and is hopefully an exciting watch. Jordan brings everything and embodies everything of what we want this team to be.”

open image in gallery Jordan Henderson hasn’t played for England since November 2023 ( The FA via Getty Images )

Just six of Tuchel’s 26-man group have 60 or more international caps meaning Henderson (81) will provide some crucial veteran leadership, even if his selection is far from universally popular.

The midfielder will turn 36 a few days into the 2026 World Cup, which Tuchel is building towards, and the boss was keen to stress that every player selected had to be considered a possibility for his final World Cup squad, although admitted there is plenty of time for things to change ahead of the tournament in USA, Mexico and Canada.

“Yes of course, everyone with us on this journey is a contender for the World Cup,” said Tuchel.

“It’s only the first step. The nomination is not the nomination for America. We had some tough discussions. We waited a very long until Champions League games were over. It is important to be in the first camp.”