Fenerbahce accuse Galatasaray boss of acting ‘as if he’d been shot’ in Jose Mourinho bust-up
Mourinho clashed with Okan Buruk after a heated Turkish Cup tie
Fenerbahce have accused Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk of acting “as if he’d been shot” after he fell to the floor following a clash with Jose Mourinho.
Mourinho and Buruk clashed after the Portuguese’s side exited the Turkish Cup with a 2-1 defeat in a heated tie against their rivals.
The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss appeared to grab at Buruk’s nose after the full-time whistle at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, with Buruk hitting the deck after Mourinho’s action.
Galatasaray accused the 62-year-old of “physically attacking” their coach after the game, and Fenerbahce have now hit back and suggested that Mourinho was deliberately provoked.
“This was a planned provocation [by Buruk] and as part of this plan the individual acted as if he had been 'shot' and fell to the ground in a professional manner, and his disrespectful words and actions are documented on video," Fenerbahce said in a statement.
"The absurdity of someone who is touched on the nose immediately throwing himself to the ground and writhing for seconds is clear to the public.
"It is evident that this individual's tendency to fall to the ground, seen during his playing days, continues in his coaching career, showing that this behaviour is a characteristic attitude."
The clash continued a rivalry between the two clubs that has intensified this season since Mourinho’s arrival in Istanbul. After a goalless draw in the Turkish Super Lig, Galatasaray alleged that Mourinho had made “racist statements” and threatened legal action, with the manager subsequently filing a lawsuit after issuing a strong denial of the claims.
The Turkish Football Federation handed Mourinho a four-game ban and a fine of £35,194 for two separate disciplinary matters.
